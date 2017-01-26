Erweiterte Funktionen


Mexican Peso Climbs To More Than 3-week High Versus U.S. Dollar




26.01.17 14:21
dpa-AFX


MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Mexican Peso drifted higher against the U.

S. dollar in the European session on Thursday, even as the U.S. President Donald Trump went ahead with his plan to construct a border wall between the US and Mexico.


Mexican President Peña Nieto condemned the decision and reiterated that the nation won't pay for the wall, but he signaled his willingness to reach agreements with the U.S.


The Peso spiked up to 20.86 against the greenback, its strongest since January 3. The Mexican currency is seen finding resistance around the 19.00 mark.


