Metro AG Shareholders To Vote On Demerger; Maintains Dividend




06.02.17 11:37
dpa-AFX


DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German retail giant Metro AG (MTAGF.

PK, MTTRY.PK) Monday said its shareholders, at today's Annual General Meeting, will vote on the demerger of the firm into two strong and successful companies.


The proposed demerger will create a wholesale and food specialist operating under the METRO brand, and a company with a focus on consumer electronics operating under the CECONOMY brand.


Aside from the demerger plans, Chairman of the Management Board Olaf Koch will present a METRO GROUP that has significantly strengthened its operations and balance sheet.


Koch said, "Both METRO and CECONOMY have established a strategic, operational and financial position that will enable them to pursue sustainable and healthy growth paths as independent companies."


Further, a dividend of 1 euro per ordinary share will be proposed to Annual General Meeting, same as last year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



