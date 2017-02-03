Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Metro AG":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Metro AG Q1 Profit Plunges; Confirms FY17 View




03.02.17 08:09
dpa-AFX


DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German retail giant Metro AG (MTAGF.

PK, MTTRY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter attributable profit declined to 200 million euros from 549 million euros a year ago. Earnings per share were 0.61 euro, down from 1.68 euros last year.


The previous year's figure included the income from the sale of METRO Cash & Carry Vietnam.


Adjusted attributable profit was 381 million euros or 1.17 euros per share, compared to 367 million euros or 1.12 euros per share.


EBIT fell to 733 million euros from last year's 1.24 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT totaled 821 million euros, compared to 828 million euros a year ago.


Sales edged down 0.6 percent to 16.99 billion euros from 17.09 billion euros last year.


METRO GROUP generated a slight increase in like-for-like sales of 0.1% in the first quarter, performing solidly in a challenging market environment.


Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook, and said it expects to see a slight rise in overall sales, despite the persistently challenging economic environment.


In like-for-like sales, METRO GROUP foresees another slight increase that will follow the reporting period's rise of 0.2%.


The company also said its Management and Supervisory Boards have taken all preparatory decisions for the planned demerger.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,90 € 31,90 € -   € 0,00% 03.02./08:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007257503 725750 32,27 € 21,58 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,103 € -3,34%  09:14
Nasdaq OTC Other 33,81 $ +0,77%  31.01.17
Hamburg 32,03 € +0,75%  08:09
Hannover 32,03 € +0,75%  08:10
Düsseldorf 31,945 € +0,24%  08:00
München 31,80 € +0,09%  08:36
Xetra 31,90 € 0,00%  02.02.17
Berlin 31,925 € -0,09%  08:21
Stuttgart 31,82 € -1,00%  08:40
Frankfurt 31,80 € -1,03%  08:40
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3593 Metro, rein in den fahrenden Zu. 09:01
37 Metro - 3. Chance im Jahrzehn. 10.01.17
28 Metro Group 14.02.15
8 Warum Metro und nicht Tesco? 21.01.14
124 Metro 16.12.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...