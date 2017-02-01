Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "MetLife":
 Aktien    


MetLife Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs 3%




01.02.17 22:42
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc.

(MET) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.42 billion, or $1.28 per share. This was higher than $1.38 billion, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $17.20 billion. This was up from $17.11 billion last year.


MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.42 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $17.20 Bln vs. $17.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,32 $ 54,41 $ -0,09 $ -0,17% 01.02./23:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US59156R1086 934623 58,09 $ 35,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		50,50 € 0,00%  31.01.17
Frankfurt 51,167 € +1,74%  16:30
Stuttgart 50,61 € 0,00%  18:25
NYSE 54,32 $ -0,17%  22:02
München 50,96 € -0,89%  08:01
Berlin 50,24 € -1,37%  08:08
Düsseldorf 50,17 € -1,65%  09:33
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 MetLife ++ 18.10.12
107 Hartford FINL SVCS GRP (WK. 11.10.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...