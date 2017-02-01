MetLife Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs 3%
01.02.17 22:42
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc.
(MET) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.42 billion, or $1.28 per share. This was higher than $1.38 billion, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $17.20 billion. This was up from $17.11 billion last year.
MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.42 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $17.20 Bln vs. $17.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.5%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,32 $
|54,41 $
|-0,09 $
|-0,17%
|01.02./23:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US59156R1086
|934623
|58,09 $
|35,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,50 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Frankfurt
|51,167 €
|+1,74%
|16:30
|Stuttgart
|50,61 €
|0,00%
|18:25
|NYSE
|54,32 $
|-0,17%
|22:02
|München
|50,96 €
|-0,89%
|08:01
|Berlin
|50,24 €
|-1,37%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|50,17 €
|-1,65%
|09:33
