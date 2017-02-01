MetLife Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs 3%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "MetLife":

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc.



(MET) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.42 billion, or $1.28 per share. This was higher than $1.38 billion, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $17.20 billion. This was up from $17.11 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.42 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $17.20 Bln vs. $17.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.5%

