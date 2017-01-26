Mersch Says ECB Tries To Minimize Negative Side Effects Of QE

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank tries to keep the negative effects of stimulus to the minimum without compromising its price stability mandate, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said Thursday.





In a speech in Luxembourg, Mersch said,"Although we try to minimize negative side effects, any of these considerations are without prejudice to the obligation to honor our mandate."

Heightened risks to the ECB's inflation goal of 'below, but close to 2 percent' made unconventional measures necessary on an unprecedented scale, but on a temporary basis, Mersch noted. They prove successful, he added.

Regarding ECB's asset purchases, Mersch said as they might have some negative impact on the repo market, the bank has introduced several mitigation measures to reduce the spill-over effects.

He acknowledged that the ECB's asset purchases have clearly reduced the pool of government securities available to other investors.

"To the extent that non-banks seek to maintain their holdings of government securities, this is likely to cause additional pressure on the repo market," Mersch said.

With the continued economic recovery market stress should fade and conditions for unsecured lending might re-gain some attractiveness, he added.

