Erweiterte Funktionen


Mersch Says ECB Tries To Minimize Negative Side Effects Of QE




26.01.17 15:05
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank tries to keep the negative effects of stimulus to the minimum without compromising its price stability mandate, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said Thursday.


In a speech in Luxembourg, Mersch said,"Although we try to minimize negative side effects, any of these considerations are without prejudice to the obligation to honor our mandate."


Heightened risks to the ECB's inflation goal of 'below, but close to 2 percent' made unconventional measures necessary on an unprecedented scale, but on a temporary basis, Mersch noted. They prove successful, he added.


Regarding ECB's asset purchases, Mersch said as they might have some negative impact on the repo market, the bank has introduced several mitigation measures to reduce the spill-over effects.


He acknowledged that the ECB's asset purchases have clearly reduced the pool of government securities available to other investors.


"To the extent that non-banks seek to maintain their holdings of government securities, this is likely to cause additional pressure on the repo market," Mersch said.


With the continued economic recovery market stress should fade and conditions for unsecured lending might re-gain some attractiveness, he added.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:17 , dpa-AFX
European Markets Finished Mixed After Early [...]
18:06 , dpa-AFX
Immobilienboom: Bauwirtschaft peilt 20-Jahresho [...]
18:05 , dpa-AFX
KORREKTUR/Netto ruft wegen Salmonellen-Ge [...]
17:45 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Rückendeckung für Bundeskartellam [...]
17:44 , dpa-AFX
Trump Hotels Plan Significant Expansion
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...