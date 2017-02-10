Mersch Says ECB Should Stop Signaling Lower Rates

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank cannot cut interest rates to an unlimited extent and its communication has to be adjusted without delay to drop the guidance on lowering rates further to protect the bank's credibility, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said Friday.





"We are aware that we cannot lower our interest rates to an unlimited extent," Mersch said in a speech.

"As from a certain level, it becomes more attractive to keep cash - despite the associated costs - than to pay negative interest rates."

Even if this point has not yet been reached, further rate cuts into negative territory may have non-linear effects, he added.

However, the ECB has been able to influence market interest rates in other ways such as asset purchases and these stimulus measures have contributed to the euro area recovery, he said.

"While the economic outlook for the euro area is steadily brightening, dark clouds are building up on the political horizon beyond the continent," the policymaker said.

Monetary policy in times of heightened uncertainty must be a guarantor of stability and reliability by being credible, Mersch stressed.

"How much longer can we continue to talk about "even lower rates" as being a monetary policy option?," Mersch said.

"Considering the importance of credibility for a central bank, as mentioned, there should be no delay in making the necessary gradual adjustments to our communication."

The ECB rate-setter also said that the stimulus measures adopted by the ECB have proved effective in preventing things from getting worse.

Unconventional measures are bound by only the price stability goal of keeping inflation "below, but close to 2 percent", Mersch said, adding that the ECB does not pursue an exchange rate policy.

He also pointed out that the unconventional measures are not intended to become a permanent feature. He sought political support for sustaining the economic recovery.

"Political measures won't be effective if the virus of isolationism is rife," Mersch warned. "Because the plague of protectionism only creates losers."

