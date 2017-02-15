Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Merck & Co":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Merck To Stop EPOCH Study; Doravirine Meets Primary Efficacy Endpoint




15.02.17 00:45
dpa-AFX


WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced it will be stopping protocol 017, also known as the EPOCH study, a Phase 2/3 study evaluating verubecestat, an investigational small molecule inhibitor of the beta-site amyloid precursor protein cleaving enzyme 1 in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.


Merck is stopping the study following the recommendation of the external Data Monitoring Committee, which assessed overall benefit/risk during a recent interim safety analysis, and determined that there was virtually no chance of finding a positive clinical effect. The eDMC recommended that protocol 019, also known as APECS, which is evaluating verubecestat in people with prodromal Alzheimer's disease, continue unchanged. Results from protocol 019 are expected in February 2019.


Separately, Merck announced results of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of doravirine (MK-1439), an investigational non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor. The study met its primary efficacy endpoint of the proportion of participants achieving levels of HIV-1RNA less than 50 copies/mL after 48 weeks of treatment, demonstrating the non-inferiority of once-daily doravirine to once-daily ritonavir-boosted darunavir, each administered with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine or abacavir/lamivudine, in previously untreated (treatment-naïve) adults with HIV-1 infection.


Dr. Kathleen Squires, professor and director of infectious diseases, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, said: "The results of this study provide solid evidence of the efficacy and safety profile of doravirine as a potential treatment option for treatment-naïve HIV-1 patients."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 4,5% Kobalt und 87 Unzen pro Tonne Silber!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
65,66 $ 64,77 $ 0,89 $ +1,37% 15.02./01:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US58933Y1055 A0YD8Q 65,72 $ 49,24 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		62,16 € +1,82%  14.02.17
NYSE 65,66 $ +1,37%  14.02.17
Berlin 61,87 € +1,24%  14.02.17
Hannover 60,87 € +1,06%  14.02.17
Düsseldorf 60,75 € +0,86%  14.02.17
Frankfurt 61,066 € +0,11%  14.02.17
Stuttgart 61,45 € 0,00%  14.02.17
Hamburg 60,82 € -0,03%  14.02.17
München 60,61 € -0,85%  14.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
121 Merck & Co. (MRK) bricht um. 20.01.17
8 Merck & Co. (MRK) 11.12.15
4 Schadensersatz wegen Herzanfa. 16.04.08
3 Merck belastet US-Börsen 29.08.05
8 Merck hat Goldader entdeckt 02.06.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...