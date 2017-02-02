Merck Q4 Adj. Profit Meets View, But Revenues Miss

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Merck & Co":

WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, on Thursday reported a 21 percent increase in profit for the fourth quarter from last year, as a slight decline in sales was more than offset by lower expenses.





Adjusted earnings per share matched analysts' expectations, while revenues missed their estimates. Looking ahead, the company forecast financial results for fiscal 2017 in line with analysts' estimates.

For the fourth quarter, net income rose to $1.18 billion or $0.42 per share from $976 million or $0.35 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter were $0.89 per share, compared to $0.93 per share last year. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Total sales for the quarter declined 1 percent to $10.12 billion from $10.22 billion a year ago. Wall Street expected revenues of $10.22 billion.

The quarter's sales results include a 1 percent negative impact from foreign exchange. It also includes the unfavorable impact of about $150 million of sales in Japan, which occurred in the third quarter of 2016 rather than in the fourth quarter due to the implementation of a resource planning system.

Pharmaceutical products recorded a 1 percent decline in sales for the quarter to $8.90 billion, driven primarily by the loss of U.S. market exclusivity in 2016 for Cubicin, Nasonex and Zetia as well as as well as by the ongoing impact of biosimilar competition in the company's marketing territories in Europe for Remicade.

These declines were largely offset by growth in oncology, hepatitis C, diabetes and vaccines, which include the ongoing launches of Keytruda and Zepatier.

However, Januvia/Janumet sales increased 4 percent to $1.51 billion. Animal Health sales rose 6 percent to $884 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Merck forecast earnings per share in a range of $2.47 to $2.62, adjusted earnings of $3.72 to $3.87 per share and sales in a range of $38.6 billion and $40.1 billion. The Street expects earnings of $3.85 per share for the year on revenue of $40.04 billion.

