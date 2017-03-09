Merck KgaA Q4 Profit Soars, Sees Stable Earnings In FY17; Stock Dips

Erweiterte Funktionen

09.03.17 10:56
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Merck KgaA (MKGAY.

PK) were losing around 4 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the drug major on Thursday said it expects stable adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric, in fiscal 2017. Meanwhile, the company recorded a fourth-quarter profit that more than doubled from last year with increased sales. The company also announced higher dividend.


For the year 2017, Merck expects slight to moderate organic sales growth in comparison with the previous year. EBITDA pre exceptionals should remain about stable, with a slightly positive or negative percentage fluctuation around the previous year's level.


In the year 2016, the company's net income was 1.6 billion euros, adjusted EBITDA was 4.5 billion euros and net sales were 15.0 billion euros.


Further, the company said its proposal to the Annual General Meeting on April 28 will be to increase the dividend by 0.15 euros to 1.20 euros per share.


In the fourth quarter, net income climbed 113.8 percent to 269 million euros from the prior year's 126 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 0.62 euros from 0.29 euros last year.


Earnings per share pre exceptionals were 1.43 euros, compared to 1.13 euros last year.


EBITDA, a key earnings metric, climbed 18.7 percent from last year to 953 million euros, and EBITDA margin improved to 24.9 percent from 23.2 percent last year. EBITDA pre exceptionals grew 15.1 percent to 1.08 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 28.1 percent from 26.9 percent last year.


Quarterly group sales rose 10.6 percent to 3.83 billion euros from 3.46 billion euros in the prior year. The higher results reflected organic growth attributable to Healthcare and Life Science as well as the strong acquisition-related sales growth from the purchase of Sigma-Aldrich.


EBITDA pre exceptionals grew by 15.1 percent to 1.1 billion euros from 933 million euros in the prior year.


In Germany, Merck KgaA shares were trading at 98.69 euros, down 4.28 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,25 € 103,10 € -2,85 € -2,76% 09.03./11:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006599905 659990 105,25 € 71,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		101,274 € -1,49%  11:17
Berlin 102,85 € +0,05%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 107,70 $ -0,74%  08.03.17
Düsseldorf 101,80 € -1,10%  08:04
Hannover 101,01 € -1,74%  08:10
Frankfurt 100,134 € -2,55%  10:56
Stuttgart 100,175 € -2,57%  11:01
Xetra 100,25 € -2,76%  11:03
München 98,68 € -4,05%  10:02
Hamburg 98,35 € -4,28%  10:04
  = Realtime
