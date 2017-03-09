Merck KgaA Q4 Profit More Than Doubles; Proposes Higher Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Merck KGaA":

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) reported a fourth-quarter profit that more than doubled from the last year.



Quarterly sales rose by 10.6%, driven by organic growth attributable to Healthcare and Life Science, and strong acquisition -related sales growth from the purchase of Sigma-Aldrich.

The proposal to the Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2017 will be to increase the dividend by 0.15 euros to 1.20 euros per share.

For the Group, Merck expects slight to moderate organic sales growth in 2017 in comparison with the previous year. EBITDA pre exceptionals of the Merck Group should remain about stable compared with 2016. This encompasses a slightly positive or negative percentage fluctuation around the previous year's level.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2016 significantly increased to 269 million euros from the prior year's 126 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 0.62 euros from 0.29 euros last year.

Quarterly group sales rose by 10.6% to 3.8 billion euros from 3.5 billion euros in the prior year. It was driven not only by organic growth attributable to Healthcare and Life Science but also by strong acquisition-related sales growth from the purchase of Sigma-Aldrich.

EBITDA pre exceptionals grew by 15.1% to 1.1 billion euros from 933 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per share pre exceptionalsincreased significantly by 26.5% to 1.43 euros from 1.13 euros last year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM