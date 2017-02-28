Erweiterte Funktionen

Merck KGaA, Pfizer: FDA Accepts For Priority Review BLA For Avelumab




28.02.17 17:30
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA in the US and Canada, and Pfizer Inc.

announced that the US FDA has accepted for Priority Review EMD Serono's Biologics License Application (BLA) for avelumab as a treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma with disease progression on or after platinum-based therapy. The FDA has set a PDUFA target action date of August 27, 2017, for avelumab in this indication.


This marks the second acceptance of an application by the FDA to review the investigational product, avelumab. Avelumab is not approved for any indication in any market.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



