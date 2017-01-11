Merck KGaA Licenses Four Oncology R&D Programs From Vertex

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vertex Pharmaceuticals":

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.



(VRTX) announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany for the worldwide development and commercialization of four promising research and development programs that represent novel approaches to the treatment of cancer.

As part of the agreement, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will license two clinical-stage programs targeting DNA damage and repair, along with two additional novel pre-clinical programs.

Vertex will receive an upfront payment of $230 million, in addition to royalties on future net sales. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will assume full responsibility for the development and commercialization of all the programs.

The collaboration, and the related $230 million upfront payment, is subject to the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

