Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Merck KGaA":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Merck KGaA And Palantir Launch New Healthcare Acceleration Partnership




13.01.17 02:56
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) announced a partnership with Palantir, developer of the world's most sophisticated data integration and analysis software, at Palantir's headquarters in Palo Alto, California.


The partnership will leverage Palantir's advanced data analytics capabilities to help Merck better and more rapidly develop and deliver medicines to patients, commercialize new products, and improve patient outcomes.


Initially Merck will apply Palantir's technology to cancer treatment and patient services. Ultimately Merck plans to deploy Palantir's technology across all three of the company's business sectors Healthcare, Life Science and Performance Materials. Financial details were not disclosed.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,35 € 102,95 € -1,60 € -1,55% 12.01./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006599905 659990 103,85 € 70,68 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		101,77 € -1,25%  12.01.17
Hannover 102,61 € +0,61%  12.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 108,32 $ +0,33%  12.01.17
Stuttgart 101,528 € 0,00%  12.01.17
Berlin 101,05 € -0,68%  12.01.17
München 100,95 € -0,83%  12.01.17
Düsseldorf 101,00 € -1,20%  12.01.17
Xetra 101,35 € -1,55%  12.01.17
Frankfurt 101,175 € -1,59%  12.01.17
Hamburg 101,05 € -2,13%  12.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
826 Merck KGaA 08.01.17
1 Spread 10.06.15
  Merck sackt trotz guter Zahlen. 20.05.15
185 Bewertung Merck KGaA 02.02.15
2 Merck plant Übernahmeprojekt! 28.01.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...