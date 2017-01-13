Merck KGaA And Palantir Launch New Healthcare Acceleration Partnership

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Merck KGaA":

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) announced a partnership with Palantir, developer of the world's most sophisticated data integration and analysis software, at Palantir's headquarters in Palo Alto, California.





The partnership will leverage Palantir's advanced data analytics capabilities to help Merck better and more rapidly develop and deliver medicines to patients, commercialize new products, and improve patient outcomes.

Initially Merck will apply Palantir's technology to cancer treatment and patient services. Ultimately Merck plans to deploy Palantir's technology across all three of the company's business sectors Healthcare, Life Science and Performance Materials. Financial details were not disclosed.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

