Merck KGaA Acquires BioControl Systems




04.01.17 16:32
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) said that it has acquired BioControl Systems Inc.

, a global leader in food safety testing. The acquisition opens growth opportunities for Merck in the food and beverage space; particularly in the U.S. Confidentiality has been agreed on the financial details of the transaction.


BioControl's established rapid detection technology and third-party validated testing plat forms complement Merck's portfolio of instruments and consumables in its applied solutions business geared to the food pathogen testing workflow.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,577 € 101,286 € 0,291 € +0,29% 04.01./18:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006599905 659990 102,27 € 70,71 €
