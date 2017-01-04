Erweiterte Funktionen
Merck KGaA Acquires BioControl Systems
04.01.17 16:32
dpa-AFX
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) said that it has acquired BioControl Systems Inc.
, a global leader in food safety testing. The acquisition opens growth opportunities for Merck in the food and beverage space; particularly in the U.S. Confidentiality has been agreed on the financial details of the transaction.
BioControl's established rapid detection technology and third-party validated testing plat forms complement Merck's portfolio of instruments and consumables in its applied solutions business geared to the food pathogen testing workflow.
