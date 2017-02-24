Erweiterte Funktionen

Merck Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For New Pergoveris Fertility Pen




24.02.17 15:35
dpa-AFX


WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) said that the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has granted a positive opinion for the new Pergoveris Pen.


The new Pen is comprised of a ready-to-use liquid version of Pergoveris evolved from a freeze-dried powder and solvent combination, available in vials, that required patients to mix the product themselves before injection.


By eliminating the need for mixing, the new Pergoveris Pen provides an improved, convenient and easy-to-use treatment option for patients with severe follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH) deficiency. The liquid product will be the only premixed combination of recombinant human FSH and human LH on the market available in a pre-filled injection device for self-administration.


The Pergoveris Pen enables a fine-tuning of treatment allowing for 12.5 IU increments and will be available in three strengths: 300IU, 450IU and 900IU.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


