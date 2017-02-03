Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Merck & Co":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Merck: FDA Accepts For Review Two SBLAs For Keytruda




03.02.17 13:12
dpa-AFX


WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, said that the U.

S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review two supplemental Biologics License Applications or sBLAs for Kerytruda, or pembrolizumab.


Keytruda is the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, a type of bladder cancer.


Specifically, Merck noted that the application for first-line use was accepted and granted priority review for the treatment of these patients who are ineligible for cisplatin-containing therapy.


The application for second-line use was also accepted and granted priority review for these patients with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. The PDUFA, or target action, date for both applications is June 14, 2017.


Roger Dansey, senior vice president and therapeutic area head, oncology late-stage development, Merck Research Laboratories, said, "The data with KEYTRUDA administered to patients with advanced urothelial cancer are promising, and we look forward to working with the FDA throughout the review process with the goal of bringing KEYTRUDA to patients who may benefit as quickly as possible."


The FDA previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Keytruda for the second-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze!
Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
59,90 € 59,39 € 0,51 € +0,86% 03.02./15:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US58933Y1055 A0YD8Q 60,66 € 42,45 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		59,90 € +0,86%  12:34
Düsseldorf 59,63 € +4,39%  09:37
Hannover 59,49 € +3,93%  08:02
München 59,34 € +2,79%  08:01
Hamburg 59,49 € +1,57%  08:02
Frankfurt 59,938 € +1,56%  14:29
Berlin 59,86 € +1,34%  14:05
Stuttgart 59,546 € +0,52%  11:08
NYSE 64,18 $ 0,00%  02.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze! Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
121 Merck & Co. (MRK) bricht um. 20.01.17
8 Merck & Co. (MRK) 11.12.15
4 Schadensersatz wegen Herzanfa. 16.04.08
3 Merck belastet US-Börsen 29.08.05
8 Merck hat Goldader entdeckt 02.06.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...