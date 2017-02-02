Merck & Co Inc. Earnings Drop 5% In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Merck & Co":

WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.





The company said its profit came in at $2.47 billion, or $0.89 per share. This was lower than $2.61 billion, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $10.12 billion. This was down from $10.22 billion last year.

Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.47 Bln. vs. $2.61 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.93 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.3% -Revenue (Q4): $10.12 Bln vs. $10.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.0%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.72 - $3.87 Full year revenue guidance: $38.6 - $40.1 Bln

