Merck & Co Inc. Earnings Drop 5% In Q4
02.02.17 13:03
dpa-AFX
WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit came in at $2.47 billion, or $0.89 per share. This was lower than $2.61 billion, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $10.12 billion. This was down from $10.22 billion last year.
Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $2.47 Bln. vs. $2.61 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.93 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.3% -Revenue (Q4): $10.12 Bln vs. $10.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.0%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.72 - $3.87 Full year revenue guidance: $38.6 - $40.1 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,18 $
|62,10 $
|2,08 $
|+3,35%
|02.02./22:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US58933Y1055
|A0YD8Q
|65,46 $
|47,97 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|59,39 €
|+3,27%
|20:15
|NYSE
|64,18 $
|+3,35%
|22:00
|Stuttgart
|59,24 €
|+3,19%
|19:45
|Berlin
|59,07 €
|+2,87%
|19:35
|Frankfurt
|59,015 €
|+2,85%
|17:14
|Hamburg
|58,57 €
|+1,90%
|15:46
|München
|57,73 €
|+0,26%
|12:02
|Hannover
|57,24 €
|-0,42%
|08:10
|Düsseldorf
|57,12 €
|-0,49%
|10:00
