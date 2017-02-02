Erweiterte Funktionen

Merck & Co Inc. Earnings Drop 5% In Q4




02.02.17 13:03
dpa-AFX


WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit came in at $2.47 billion, or $0.89 per share. This was lower than $2.61 billion, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $10.12 billion. This was down from $10.22 billion last year.


Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $2.47 Bln. vs. $2.61 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.93 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.3% -Revenue (Q4): $10.12 Bln vs. $10.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.0%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.72 - $3.87 Full year revenue guidance: $38.6 - $40.1 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
64,18 $ 62,10 $ 2,08 $ +3,35% 02.02./22:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US58933Y1055 A0YD8Q 65,46 $ 47,97 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		59,39 € +3,27%  20:15
NYSE 64,18 $ +3,35%  22:00
Stuttgart 59,24 € +3,19%  19:45
Berlin 59,07 € +2,87%  19:35
Frankfurt 59,015 € +2,85%  17:14
Hamburg 58,57 € +1,90%  15:46
München 57,73 € +0,26%  12:02
Hannover 57,24 € -0,42%  08:10
Düsseldorf 57,12 € -0,49%  10:00
  = Realtime
