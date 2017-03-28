Erweiterte Funktionen


Merchants Trust FY Net Earnings Unchanged On Revenue Return Basis




28.03.17 09:21
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Merchants Trust plc (MRCH.

L) reported profit on ordinary activities before taxation of 73.2 million pounds on a total return basis for the year ended 31 January 2017 compared to a loss of 37.8 million pounds, previous year. Profit after taxation attributable to ordinary shareholders was 73.2 million pounds or 67.34 pence per ordinary share compared to a loss of 37.8 million pounds or 34.77 pence per share, prior year.


For the year ended 31 January 2017, on a revenue return basis, profit on ordinary activities before taxation was 26.16 million pounds compared to 26.15 million pounds, last year; and earnings per share was 24.06 pence compared to 24.05 pence.


Fiscal year income was 31.12 million pounds compared to 30.98 million pounds, previous year.


The board of Merchants Trust recommended a final dividend of 6.1 pence. This payment will make total dividend for the year 24.2 pence, an increase of 0.8%.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:57 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Softing AG (english)
09:55 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Softing AG (english)
09:51 , dpa-AFX
Öffentliche Schulden dank guter Konjunktur ge [...]
09:47 , dpa-AFX
Japanisches Gericht hebt Stopp von Atomreakt [...]
09:46 , dpa-AFX
Störung bei 'Spiegel Online' - Website über St [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...