Mercadolibre Inc. Q4 Earnings Advance 32%
23.02.17 22:23
dpa-AFX
BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $51.35 million, or $1.16 per share. This was higher than $38.96 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 41.8% to $256.27 million. This was up from $180.73 million last year.
Mercadolibre Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $51.35 Mln. vs. $38.96 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $256.27 Mln vs. $180.73 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 41.8%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|199,82 $
|200,41 $
|-0,59 $
|-0,29%
|23.02./23:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US58733R1023
|A0MYNP
|202,41 $
|94,56 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|189,10 €
|-0,11%
|23.02.17
|Berlin
|188,14 €
|+0,77%
|23.02.17
|Stuttgart
|187,677 €
|0,00%
|23.02.17
|Frankfurt
|188,934 €
|-0,06%
|23.02.17
|Nasdaq
|199,82 $
|-0,29%
|23.02.17
