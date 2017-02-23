Erweiterte Funktionen



Mercadolibre Inc. Q4 Earnings Advance 32%




23.02.17 22:23
dpa-AFX


BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $51.35 million, or $1.16 per share. This was higher than $38.96 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 41.8% to $256.27 million. This was up from $180.73 million last year.


Mercadolibre Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $51.35 Mln. vs. $38.96 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $256.27 Mln vs. $180.73 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 41.8%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
199,82 $ 200,41 $ -0,59 $ -0,29% 23.02./23:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US58733R1023 A0MYNP 202,41 $ 94,56 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		189,10 € -0,11%  23.02.17
Berlin 188,14 € +0,77%  23.02.17
Stuttgart 187,677 € 0,00%  23.02.17
Frankfurt 188,934 € -0,06%  23.02.17
Nasdaq 199,82 $ -0,29%  23.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Mercado Libre - The Next Baid. 07.05.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...