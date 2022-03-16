Erweiterte Funktionen
Mensch & Maschine Software - Long-term growth targets unveiled
16.03.22 09:28
Edison Investment Research
Mensch und Maschine (M+M) saw business revert to pre-COVID trading patterns and a return to revenue growth in FY21. This translated to EPS growth of 13.1% and a dividend per share increase of 20%. The strategy of organic revenue growth combined with careful cost control supports management’s targets for a doubling in EPS over the next four to five years.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|57,90 €
|55,10 €
|2,80 €
|+5,08%
|16.03./11:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006580806
|658080
|69,20 €
|47,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|57,90 €
|+4,89%
|11:16
|Frankfurt
|57,50 €
|+5,89%
|09:15
|Berlin
|58,00 €
|+5,65%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|57,80 €
|+5,09%
|11:30
|Xetra
|57,90 €
|+5,08%
|11:41
|Düsseldorf
|57,40 €
|+4,94%
|09:27
|Hamburg
|57,40 €
|+4,94%
|08:15
|München
|57,30 €
|+4,75%
|08:00
= Realtime
