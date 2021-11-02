Mensch & Maschine Software - FY21 outlook confirmed

Finanztrends Video zu Mensch und Maschine



mehr >

After returning to growth in Q221, Mensch und Maschine (M+M) reported 15.3% y-o-y revenue growth and 10.6% EBIT growth for Q321. Management maintains its outlook for FY21 revenue growth of 6–10% and EPS growth of 12–21% and expects to report a record performance for the year in both sales and earnings.