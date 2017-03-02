Melrose Industries Slips To Loss In FY16

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries Plc.



(MRO.L) reported that loss attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal year 2016 was 39.0 million pounds or 2.6 pence per share, compared to profit of 1.41 billion pounds or 25.8 pence per share last year.

Loss for the year from continuing operations was 39.0 million pounds, wider than loss of 16.3 million pounds last year.

Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations were 4.4 pence, compared to breakeven per share last year.

Loss before tax widened to 69.3 million pounds from 30.7 million pounds in the prior year.

However, revenue from continuing businesses for the year surged to 889.3 million pounds from 261.1 million pounds in the prior year.

The company's board has proposed to pay a final dividend of 1.9 pence per share, compared to 0.5 pence per share in the prior year. This will be paid on 16 May 2017 to those shareholders on the register at 7 April 2017, subject to approval at the AGM on 11 May 2017.

The company's board has also started the process of looking for the next acquisition.

Melrose noted that John Grant will be retiring from the Board at the conclusion of this year's AGM, having held a non-executive position on the Melrose Board since 2006 and is currently senior non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. He will be replaced as senior non-executive Director by Justin Dowley, who will also continue to hold the position of Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

Grant's position as Chairman of the Audit Committee will be taken up by Liz Hewitt, who will step down as Chairman of the Nomination Committee, to be replaced by David Lis.

Melrose's board has decided to increase the number of its independent non-executive directors in conjunction with John's replacement and, accordingly, a search is underway for two new non-executive Directors, with appointments expected to be made in the coming months.

Looking ahead, Melrose said it was positive about the potential of the Group for 2017.

