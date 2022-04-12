Erweiterte Funktionen
Melrose Industries - Short-term trading versus long-term value creation
12.04.22 08:08
Edison Investment Research
Recent weakness in the share price (down 25% in Q122) reflects investors’ macro concerns. Melrose Industries’ value realisation occurs through disposing assets to vendors aware of the longer-term value. We expect disposals in 2022 (Ergotron and possibly GKN assets) to prove Melrose’s ‘buy, improve, sell’ model once more and support our valuation.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,4345 €
|1,4145 €
|0,02 €
|+1,41%
|12.04./11:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNR5MZ78
|A3CSME
|2,33 €
|1,36 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,4345 €
|+1,41%
|08.04.22
|Stuttgart
|1,3945 €
|-1,38%
|09:11
|München
|1,4175 €
|-1,43%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|1,333 €
|-1,62%
|10:25
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,475 $
|-1,73%
|11.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|1,3895 €
|-1,87%
|10:01
= Realtime
