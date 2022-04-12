Melrose Industries - Short-term trading versus long-term value creation

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Melrose Industries":

Recent weakness in the share price (down 25% in Q122) reflects investors’ macro concerns. Melrose Industries’ value realisation occurs through disposing assets to vendors aware of the longer-term value. We expect disposals in 2022 (Ergotron and possibly GKN assets) to prove Melrose’s ‘buy, improve, sell’ model once more and support our valuation.