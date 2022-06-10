Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Melrose Industries":
 Aktien    


Melrose Industries - Aerospace rising




10.06.22 08:06
Edison Investment Research

Following the disposal of Ergotron, Melrose has now completed four transactions since 2005 with an average IRR of 28%. Focus now turns to the fifth deal, GKN Aerospace. Recovery in the aerospace market and management confidence to lift margin expectations from 12% to 14%+, along with greater disclosure on the engine contracts, suggest GKN is recovering strongly, albeit value realisation is likely a few years out. In the shorter term, the fully restructured GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Automotive operations are likely to be exited, which should provide further support to our 246p/share valuation. Investor attention may also start turning towards the next acquisition and sixth deal.

Aktuell
Bild-Zeitung: "Atomkraft boomt" - Sensationelle Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,965 € 1,8225 € 0,1425 € +7,82% 10.06./12:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BNR5MZ78 A3CSME 2,31 € 1,29 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,965 € +7,82%  09.06.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,95 $ +7,73%  08.06.22
München 1,916 € +5,13%  08:11
Berlin 1,93 € 10:25
Stuttgart 1,8775 € -2,26%  11:39
Frankfurt 1,77 € -2,69%  12:00
Düsseldorf 1,851 € -4,51%  12:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Wahnsinn - Tesla ($TSLA) will in die Lithium-Produktion einsteigen. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...