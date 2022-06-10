Erweiterte Funktionen
Melrose Industries - Aerospace rising
10.06.22 08:06
Edison Investment Research
Following the disposal of Ergotron, Melrose has now completed four transactions since 2005 with an average IRR of 28%. Focus now turns to the fifth deal, GKN Aerospace. Recovery in the aerospace market and management confidence to lift margin expectations from 12% to 14%+, along with greater disclosure on the engine contracts, suggest GKN is recovering strongly, albeit value realisation is likely a few years out. In the shorter term, the fully restructured GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Automotive operations are likely to be exited, which should provide further support to our 246p/share valuation. Investor attention may also start turning towards the next acquisition and sixth deal.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,965 €
|1,8225 €
|0,1425 €
|+7,82%
|10.06./12:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNR5MZ78
|A3CSME
|2,31 €
|1,29 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,965 €
|+7,82%
|09.06.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,95 $
|+7,73%
|08.06.22
|München
|1,916 €
|+5,13%
|08:11
|Berlin
|1,93 €
|-
|10:25
|Stuttgart
|1,8775 €
|-2,26%
|11:39
|Frankfurt
|1,77 €
|-2,69%
|12:00
|Düsseldorf
|1,851 €
|-4,51%
|12:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
