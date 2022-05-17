Erweiterte Funktionen

Melrose Industries - Accelerating sustainability




17.05.22 08:52
Edison Investment Research

Melrose embraces sustainability through two avenues: internally through continuous development of its ESG practices and externally through the development of enhanced or completely new products that assist global decarbonisation. The former offers the potential to improve the internal operations of acquired businesses, an inherent part of Melrose’s ‘buy, improve, sell’ strategy, and the latter offers accelerated growth opportunities through the increasing push to reduce global emissions. Improvements in both are likely to enhance the key value realisation ‘sell’ element of the Melrose strategy. This review provides a discussion and analysis of the group’s sustainability actions, goals and performance to assist investor understanding. An overall rating is not provided.

