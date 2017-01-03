Megyn Kelly Leaving Fox News To Join NBC News

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After making headlines with a public feud with President-elect Donald Trump, Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is leaving the conservative-leaning network to join rival NBC News.





In a post to social media, Kelly said she will host a new, one-hour daytime program along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. She will also participate in NBC's breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage.

"While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge," Kelly said.

She added, "I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters."

The loss of Kelly is seen as a blow to Fox News, as she hosted the network's second-most-watched program, "The Kelly File."

