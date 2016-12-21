Meggitt Plc Sells Meggitt Target Systems To QinetiQ

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Meggitt":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Meggitt plc (MGGT.L) announced it has sold Meggitt Target Systems to QinetiQ Group plc for 57.5 million pounds in cash.



The Group said the transaction is consistent with its strategy to focus on businesses of scale in attractive markets where its leading positions offer greater potential for growth and operational efficiencies. Meggitt has agreed with the trustee to pay 10.2 million pounds of the sale proceeds into the Meggitt Pension Plan to reduce the deficit.

During the year to 31 December 2015, Meggitt Target Systems generated 26.1 million pounds of revenue and 4.9 million pounds of EBITDA.

