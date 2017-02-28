Erweiterte Funktionen

Meggitt FY16 Pre-tax Profit Down 7%, But Revenue Rises; Lifts Dividend




28.02.17 08:33
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) reported profit before tax of 195.5 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016, down 7 percent from 210.2 million pounds last year.


Profit for the year attributable to equity owners decreased to 171.2 million pounds from 182.1 million pounds in the previous year, while earnings per share were 22.1 pence compared to 23.2 pence a year ago.


However, underlying profit before tax increased to 352.1 million pounds from 310.3 million pounds in the previous year. Underlying basic earnings per share were 34.8 pence, compared to 31.6 pence last year.


Revenue for the year rose 21 percent to 1.99 billion pounds from 1.65 billion pounds last year. Organic revenue growth was 1 percent.


The Board of Meggitt has recommended final dividend up 5 percent to 10.30 pence, resulting in full-year dividend up 5 percent to 15.1 pence.


Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Meggitt expects organic revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent, and operating margin to be flat to up 30 basis points.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,222 € 5,05 € 0,172 € +3,41% 28.02./10:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0005758098 865048 5,86 € 4,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,222 € +3,41%  09:07
Düsseldorf 4,90 € +1,24%  08:31
Berlin 4,86 € +1,17%  08:04
Frankfurt 4,866 € +1,00%  08:03
Stuttgart 4,809 € +0,92%  08:14
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,12 $ -4,30%  27.02.17
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...