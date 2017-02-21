Medtronic plc Q3 Earnings Rise 3%

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $1.55 billion, or $1.12 per share. This was up from $1.50 billion, or $1.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $7.28 billion. This was up from $6.93 billion last year.

Medtronic plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.55 Bln. vs. $1.50 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.3% -EPS (Q3): $1.12 vs. $1.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q3): $7.28 Bln vs. $6.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.1%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 to $4.60.

