MedservRegis - Reverse takeover transforms prospects

21.10.21 09:36
Edison Investment Research

The reverse takeover by Regis Holdings in June 2021 strengthens the balance sheet and leaves MedservRegis well positioned to pursue growth opportunities around the globe in both existing and new markets. As global oil markets progressively recover from the effects of the pandemic and the related unprecedented declines in demand, MedservRegis is ideally situated to participate in many of the largest energy projects scheduled over the next five years. The recomposed management team is focused on returning the group to profitability, facilitating the resumption of dividends, as well as refinancing the company to lower debt costs.

