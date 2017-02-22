Mediterranean Diet May Decrease Obesity-linked Pain: Research

Erweiterte Funktionen


22.02.17 15:54
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eating a Mediterranean diet could decrease the chances an overweight person will experience regular pain, new research suggests.


A well-established connection between body weight and chronic pain might be explained by inflammation in the body, and the study points to anti-inflammatory foods including fish, nuts and beans as a key to preventing or reducing that pain, said lead researcher Charles Emery, a professor of psychology at The Ohio State University.


"We found that a healthy diet explained the link between weight and pain and specifically that seafood and plant proteins such as peas and nuts and beans were key," said Emery, who is a member of Ohio State's Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



