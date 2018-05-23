Medigene stock: What is happening right now?

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Medigene":

The Biotech company Medigene startet very strong into the new year 2018. But in late-March the price adjusted downwards and bounced back from the 200-days line. After that the price increased slightly and has been moving sideways ever since.

Last week, the Medigene stock shortly left the Bollinger Bonds. However, by now its back inside the bonds and on daily and weekly ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.