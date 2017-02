Mead Johnson Pulls Back Off Best Levels But Holding On To Strong Gain

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) have given back some ground but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Thursday.



Mead Johnson is currently up by 21.9 percent after reaching a five-month high.

The initial jump by Mead Johnson came after the company confirmed it is in talks to be acquired by Reckitt Benckiser for $16.7 billion or $90 per share.

