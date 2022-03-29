MeaTech - Moving forward

MeaTech’s FY21 results provide a useful summary of the key milestones achieved during the year as the company continues its quest to position itself as the leader in the cultivated meat space. During 2021, MeaTech made significant progress with its technology, 3D-printing the largest-ever (104g) cultured steak and manufacturing 700g of cultured chicken fat biomass in a single production run. The company is successfully moving from proof-of-concept towards scaling up and commercialisation: we expect more tasting events and collaboration announcements in FY22 and beyond. MeaTech’s offering is broad based, having established MeaTech Europe and with the recent announcement that it will be opening a US office. As a reminder, MeaTech has avian, bovine and porcine cell lines, thus the broad base is both geographical and spans multiple species.