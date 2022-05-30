Erweiterte Funktionen
MeaTech - Developing hybrid products
30.05.22 10:54
Edison Investment Research
MeaTech’s Belgian subsidiary, Peace of Meat, has signed a joint development agreement with ENOUGH, a leader in the field of mycoprotein. This should help MeaTech to accelerate its go-to-market strategy for hybrid products and demonstrates that the company is successfully moving from proof-of-concept towards scaling up and commercialisation. Alternative meat demand is booming and cellular agriculture could represent a solution to the increasing demand for protein. Cellular agriculture has the potential to significantly disrupt both meat and non-meat markets over the next few decades.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,00 $
|3,82 $
|0,18 $
|+4,71%
|27.05./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5834351026
|9,86 $
|3,27 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.