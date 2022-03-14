Erweiterte Funktionen



MeaTech - A meat revolution




14.03.22 08:05
Edison Investment Research

MeaTech 3D (MeaTech) is developing proprietary three-dimensional printing technology to be used in conjunction with its cultured meat process, which will enable the manufacture of premium meat products such as marbled steak. Alternative meat demand is booming and cellular agriculture could represent a new solution to the ever-increasing demand for protein. Cellular meat has the potential to significantly disrupt both meat- and non-meat markets over the next several decades.

Aktuell
Uran mit 5-Jahreshoch - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
404% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,75 $ 4,80 $ -0,05 $ -1,04% 14.03./12:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5834351026 11,70 $ 4,35 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 4,715 $ 0,00%  09.03.22
AMEX 4,68 $ 0,00%  09.03.22
Nasdaq 4,75 $ -1,04%  11.03.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Elektroauto-Riese Tesla (TSLA) und Elon Musk steigen ins Lithium-Geschäft ein. Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...