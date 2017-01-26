Erweiterte Funktionen
McKesson Showing Notable Move To The Downside
26.01.17 19:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of McKesson (MCK) have come under pressure during trading on Thursday, with the drug distributor slumping by 8 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over a month.
The drop by McKesson comes even though the company reported better than expected third quarter earnings. The company also agreed to acquire medical software company CoverMyMeds for $1.1 billion.
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|136,59 $
|138,55 $
|-1,96 $
|-1,41%
|27.01./18:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US58155Q1031
|893953
|199,43 $
|114,53 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|127,20 €
|-1,93%
|17:39
|NYSE
|136,59 $
|-1,41%
|18:52
|Stuttgart
|126,95 €
|-2,12%
|16:50
|Berlin
|129,15 €
|-2,12%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|129,14 €
|-2,40%
|09:11
|München
|130,88 €
|-2,67%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|127,10 €
|-3,65%
|16:26
= Realtime
