McKesson Showing Notable Move To The Downside

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of McKesson (MCK) have come under pressure during trading on Thursday, with the drug distributor slumping by 8 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over a month.





The drop by McKesson comes even though the company reported better than expected third quarter earnings. The company also agreed to acquire medical software company CoverMyMeds for $1.1 billion.

