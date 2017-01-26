Erweiterte Funktionen



McKesson Showing Notable Move To The Downside




26.01.17 19:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of McKesson (MCK) have come under pressure during trading on Thursday, with the drug distributor slumping by 8 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over a month.


The drop by McKesson comes even though the company reported better than expected third quarter earnings. The company also agreed to acquire medical software company CoverMyMeds for $1.1 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



