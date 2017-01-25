McKesson Corp. Announces 9% Decline In Q3 Earnings
25.01.17 23:12
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.
The company said its earnings dropped to $674 million, or $3.03 per share. This was lower than $739 million, or $3.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $50.13 billion. This was up from $47.90 billion last year.
McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $674 Mln. vs. $739 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.8% -EPS (Q3): $3.03 vs. $3.18 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.92 -Revenue (Q3): $50.13 Bln vs. $47.90 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.7%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.60 - $12.90
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|151,10 $
|148,31 $
|2,79 $
|+1,88%
|26.01./00:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US58155Q1031
|893953
|199,43 $
|114,53 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|139,40 €
|+0,72%
|25.01.17
|NYSE
|151,10 $
|+1,88%
|25.01.17
|Frankfurt
|139,00 €
|+1,09%
|25.01.17
|München
|138,98 €
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Stuttgart
|140,90 €
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Berlin
|137,60 €
|-0,25%
|25.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|137,37 €
|-0,46%
|25.01.17