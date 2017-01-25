Erweiterte Funktionen



McKesson Corp. Announces 9% Decline In Q3 Earnings




25.01.17 23:12
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.


The company said its earnings dropped to $674 million, or $3.03 per share. This was lower than $739 million, or $3.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $50.13 billion. This was up from $47.90 billion last year.


McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): $674 Mln. vs. $739 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.8% -EPS (Q3): $3.03 vs. $3.18 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.92 -Revenue (Q3): $50.13 Bln vs. $47.90 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.7%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.60 - $12.90


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
151,10 $ 148,31 $ 2,79 $ +1,88% 26.01./00:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US58155Q1031 893953 199,43 $ 114,53 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		139,40 € +0,72%  25.01.17
NYSE 151,10 $ +1,88%  25.01.17
Frankfurt 139,00 € +1,09%  25.01.17
München 138,98 € 0,00%  25.01.17
Stuttgart 140,90 € 0,00%  25.01.17
Berlin 137,60 € -0,25%  25.01.17
Düsseldorf 137,37 € -0,46%  25.01.17
  = Realtime
