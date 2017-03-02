McKesson, Change Healthcare Holdings Create Change Healthcare

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "McKesson":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) and Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.



or CHC Thursday announced the creation of Change Healthcare, a new healthcare information technology company.

Change Healthcare combines substantially all of CHC's business and the majority of McKesson Technology Solutions. McKesson will own approximately 70 percent of Change Healthcare, with the remaining equity ownership held by CHC stockholders.

Change Healthcare raised its debt to approximately $6.1 billion to fund cash payments of approximately $1.25 billion to McKesson and approximately $1.75 billion to CHC stockholders.

Considering the impact of the transaction, McKesson expects a pre-tax gain of approximately $2.9 billion to $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter. As a result of the net gain, McKesson will add approximately $10.70 to $12.35 in earnings per share from continuing operations. The fourth quarter financial results will exclude operating income from MTS' contributed businesses for the month of March, which is estimated to be $48 million to $61 million, or approximately 13 cents to 17 cents.

For the fiscal 2017, McKesson expects $20.35 to $22.50 per share from continuing operations, and $12.45 to $12.75 per share, which excludes approximately $1.28 to $1.30 in charges to adjusted earnings.

McKesson said it will continue to report its operations in two segments, McKesson Distribution Solutions and MTS.

Neil de Crescenzo, chief executive officer of Change Healthcare and Randy Giles, EVP and CFO would continue in the new entity.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM