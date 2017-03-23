Erweiterte Funktionen

McDonalds Selling Big Mac And Other Sauces In Grocery Stores




23.03.17 00:03
dpa-AFX


OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Canada has announced that Big Mac, McChicken and Filet-O-Fish sauces will be available in grocery stores across the country this spring.


On Twitter, McDonald's Canada tweeted a photo of three sauce bottles with the statement, "Get ready Canada! Launching on grocery shelves this spring."


McDonald's said the sauces will be available "from coast-to-coast" and that more details will be available soon.


In January, the fast-food giant gave away 10,000 bottles of their Big Mac sauce in restaurants across the U.S.


"This is part of our continued commitment to giving Canadians more ways to enjoy McDonald's," Adam Grachnik, McDonald's Canada spokesperson, said to Global News. "Judging by the response thus far, Canadians are very excited to hear this news!"


According to food blogger Diana Chan, who first reported about the sauces, said they are being produced in conjunction with Heinz and Kraft.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


