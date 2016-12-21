McDonald's Sued Over Extra Value Meal Price

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "McDonald's":

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - James Gertie, a native of Chicago, has filed a law suit against burger giant McDonald's restaurants in two Illinois counties over the price of its cheeseburger "Extra Value Meals".





According to plaintiff, McDonald's " Extra Value Meal" of two cheeseburgers, medium fries, and a soft drink that costs at $5.90 is 41 cents more than it would if when ordered each item individually off the regular menu.

Gertie says his lawsuit filed this month is about principle, not about money. He has filed suit for a consumer fraud and deceptive practices lawsuit against McDonald's operator Karis Management Co.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM