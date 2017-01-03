McDonald's Opens Near Vatican
03.01.17 16:21
OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Burger giant McDonald's (MCD) has opened a burger joint just outside the Vatican City, within a short distance from St.
Peter's Square, despite widespread protests from Roman Catholic cardinals and local residents.
The restaurant, dubbed 'McVatican' by press, has been opened on a ground floor of a Vatican-owned building. Cardinal Elio Sgreccia, president emeritus of the Pontifical Academy for Life, described it as "abhorrent" and a "perversion of the neighborhood."
The Vatican will receive a monthly rent of 30,000 euros ($31,158) from McDonald's. Some cardinals, who stay directly above the restaurant in the same building, say they were not consulted before McDonald's opened the restaurant.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|119,34 $
|121,72 $
|-2,38 $
|-1,96%
|03.01./19:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5801351017
|856958
|131,96 $
|110,33 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|114,49 €
|-1,68%
|19:08
|Düsseldorf
|116,54 €
|+0,56%
|09:50
|Hannover
|116,00 €
|+0,35%
|08:18
|Hamburg
|115,70 €
|+0,09%
|16:31
|München
|116,24 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|115,62 €
|-0,71%
|16:23
|Berlin
|114,99 €
|-0,73%
|17:36
|Frankfurt
|114,604 €
|-1,88%
|17:43
|NYSE
|119,3322 $
|-1,96%
|19:32
