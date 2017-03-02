Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "McDonald's":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


McDonald's Launching Mobile Ordering, Delivery




02.03.17 18:10
dpa-AFX


OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) revealed its plans to launch "mobile order and pay" service available at all of its around 14,000 U.

S. restaurants by the fall, as the burger giant struggles to increase the flow of customers to its outlets.


"Through enhanced technology to elevate and modernize the customer experience, a focus on the quality and value of our food and redefined convenience through delivery, we have a bold vision for the future and the urgency to act on it," McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook told investors and Wall Street analysts at the annual investor day meeting.


The burger chain has lost nearly 500 million sales transactions since 2012 to its "near-in competitors" and expects the mobile ordering and deliver facility will help improve traffic to its restaurants.


Along with the digital efforts, McDonald's plans to revamp its restaurants, improve the quality of its food and launch new burger and chicken items to lure more customers.


Mobile ordering and delivery service has been a long held demand from McDonald's patrons as competitors Dunkin' Donuts, Chipotle, Starbucks and Taco Bell already allow customers to place orders digitally.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
128,87 $ 129,05 $ -0,18 $ -0,14% 02.03./19:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5801351017 856958 131,96 $ 110,33 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		122,94 € +0,43%  20:03
Hamburg 123,45 € +2,05%  15:59
München 122,98 € +1,12%  16:41
Düsseldorf 122,37 € +1,11%  08:06
Hannover 122,29 € +1,09%  08:03
Berlin 122,43 € +0,91%  14:55
Frankfurt 122,30 € +0,04%  19:10
Stuttgart 122,42 € -0,09%  18:14
NYSE 128,87 $ -0,14%  19:50
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
105 Fundamentals: McDonalds 01.03.17
126 McDonalds: Hohes Kurspotential 23.11.16
9 McDonald's gewinnt gegen dick. 28.04.14
1 analystenstimmen 21.10.13
  Geile Sache mit der Übernahme. 19.02.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...