McDonald's Finally Testing All-Day Breakfast In Canada




12.01.17 15:46
dpa-AFX


OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Canada can now enjoy all-day breakfast from McDonald's! The company has started test marketing of Egg McMuffins, wraps, and hash browns in a few restaurants.

It is expected that the food retailer would go for a full roll-out soon after testing it in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.


McDonald's had introduced all-day breakfast in U.S. restaurants in 2015. The company has more than 1400 restaurants in Canada, marking its presence there for the last 50 years.


The company has been trying to change its image and to showcase it as a healthy food retailer. As part of the efforts, McDonald's has reduced sodium content from more than 50 items. It has also plans to serve antibiotic free chicken next year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
