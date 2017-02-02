McDonald's Chocolate Shamrock Shake Now Legit Menu Item

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "McDonald's":

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Struggling fast food chain McDonald's Corp.



(MCD) is launching a new line of "Chocolate Shamrock Shakes" to its menu.

According to Brand Eating, McDonald's will introduce new Shamrock shakes with the return of the original Shamrock shake.

The new seasonal selection limited-time only Shamrock shake line will include an Original Shamrock shake, Chocolate Shamrock shake, a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, a Shamrock Hot Chocolate, and a Shamrock Mocha.

The Chocolate Shamrock Shake and other new shakes are currently available at participating McDonald's restaurants.

