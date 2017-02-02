Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "McDonald's":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


McDonald's Chocolate Shamrock Shake Now Legit Menu Item




02.02.17 20:19
dpa-AFX


OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Struggling fast food chain McDonald's Corp.

(MCD) is launching a new line of "Chocolate Shamrock Shakes" to its menu.


According to Brand Eating, McDonald's will introduce new Shamrock shakes with the return of the original Shamrock shake.


The new seasonal selection limited-time only Shamrock shake line will include an Original Shamrock shake, Chocolate Shamrock shake, a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, a Shamrock Hot Chocolate, and a Shamrock Mocha.


The Chocolate Shamrock Shake and other new shakes are currently available at participating McDonald's restaurants.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
123,22 $ 122,42 $ 0,80 $ +0,65% 02.02./22:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5801351017 856958 131,96 $ 110,33 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		114,59 € +0,77%  21:09
Stuttgart 114,53 € +0,98%  19:45
Frankfurt 114,557 € +0,87%  19:49
NYSE 123,22 $ +0,65%  22:00
München 114,01 € -0,03%  16:14
Hamburg 113,10 € -0,53%  09:49
Düsseldorf 112,88 € -0,59%  10:00
Hannover 112,81 € -0,81%  08:10
Berlin 112,81 € -0,92%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
100 Fundamentals: McDonalds 23.01.17
126 McDonalds: Hohes Kurspotential 23.11.16
9 McDonald's gewinnt gegen dick. 28.04.14
1 analystenstimmen 21.10.13
  Geile Sache mit der Übernahme. 19.02.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...