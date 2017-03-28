McCormick Updates FY17 Outlook On Higher Charges; Reaffirms Adj. EPS Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) announced, for the 2017 fiscal year, the company updated its financial outlook to reflect a higher impact of special charges.



Excluding the impact, the company reaffirmed its expected constant currency growth rates for sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share. McCormick now projects 2017 earnings per share to be in the range of $3.98 to $4.06. Excluding an estimated $0.07 impact of special charges in 2017, the company reaffirmed projected adjusted earnings per share of $4.05 to $4.13.

For fiscal 2017, McCormick now expects to grow sales 3% to 5% compared to 2016. Excluding the impact of unfavorable currency rates, the projected growth remains 5% to 7%.

For fiscal year 2017, the company projects another year of strong cash flow, with plans to return a significant portion to McCormick's shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, absent any acquisitions. The company has plans to achieve approximately $100 million of cost savings and intends to use these savings to improve margins, fund a high-single digit increase in brand marketing, and as a further offset to increased material costs.

For the second quarter of 2017, the company expects earnings per share to be down slightly from earnings per share of $0.73 in the second quarter of 2016, due in part to a projected increase in the impact of special charges. Excluding the impact of special charges, adjusted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2017 is expected to be comparable to adjusted earnings per share of $0.75 in the second quarter of 2016.

For the first-quarter of 2017, excluding the impact of special charges, McCormick reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.76 compared to $0.74 in the year-ago period. The company reported a 1% sales increase in the first quarter from the year-ago period, including a 2% unfavorable impact from currency.

