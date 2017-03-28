McCormick & Co. Q1 Income Climbs 1%
28.03.17 12:53
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) released earnings for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $96.0 million, or $0.76 per share. This was higher than $94.7 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $1.04 billion. This was up from $1.03 billion last year.
McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $96.0 Mln. vs. $94.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.0%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 -$4.13
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|93,221 €
|93,00 €
|0,221 €
|+0,24%
|28.03./12:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5797802064
|858250
|96,90 €
|80,82 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|93,54 €
|0,00%
|24.03.17
|Düsseldorf
|93,23 €
|+0,96%
|08:05
|Berlin
|93,23 €
|+0,81%
|08:01
|München
|93,22 €
|+0,37%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|93,221 €
|+0,24%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|93,22 €
|+0,19%
|08:02
|NYSE
|101,36 $
|0,00%
|27.03.17