Erweiterte Funktionen



McCormick & Co. Q1 Income Climbs 1%




28.03.17 12:53
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) released earnings for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $96.0 million, or $0.76 per share. This was higher than $94.7 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $1.04 billion. This was up from $1.03 billion last year.


McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $96.0 Mln. vs. $94.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.0%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 -$4.13


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
93,221 € 93,00 € 0,221 € +0,24% 28.03./12:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5797802064 858250 96,90 € 80,82 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		93,54 € 0,00%  24.03.17
Düsseldorf 93,23 € +0,96%  08:05
Berlin 93,23 € +0,81%  08:01
München 93,22 € +0,37%  08:00
Frankfurt 93,221 € +0,24%  08:01
Stuttgart 93,22 € +0,19%  08:02
NYSE 101,36 $ 0,00%  27.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...