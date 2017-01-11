McBride On Track To Deliver Its Expectations For FY Adj. Operating Profit

Erweiterte Funktionen



11.01.17 09:03
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L) said the Group's first-half financial performance has been encouraging, with quality of earnings continuing to improve from further positive progress on margins and costs.

The Board remains comfortable that the business is on track to deliver its full year expectations for adjusted operating profit.


First-half underlying Group revenues were 4.5% lower on a constant currency basis when compared to the first half of the prior financial year, which includes a strong comparative from December 2015. The Group said the impact of McBride's customer reduction project accounted for a further 2.5% of sales reduction, such that total Group revenues on a constant currency basis were 7.0% lower than the same period last year.


The Group will announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2016 on 22 February 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



