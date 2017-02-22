McBride HY Profit Surges, Affirms FY Outlook

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L) reported profit before income tax of 18.8 million pounds for the six months ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 44.6 percent from 13.0 million pounds in the same period last year.





Profit for the period attributable to owners of the company increased to 13.0 million pounds from 9.0 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 7.1 pence, compared to 4.9 pence a year ago.

Adjusted profit before income tax increased to 19.5 million pounds from 13.6 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 7.4 pence, compared to 5.2 pence in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the half year was 360.6 million pounds, up 4.8 percent from 344.1 million pounds from last year, aided by the translation effect of a strong Euro. However, revenue declined 7.0 percent on a constant currency basis.

The company's board has recommended an interim dividend payment of 1.4 pence, up from 1.2 pence in 2015, to shareholders in May and it is intended this will be issued using the company's B Share scheme.

Looking ahead, the company said its full-year expectations remain unchanged.

Rik De Vos, Chief Executive Officer said, "While trading conditions in the second half are expected to remain challenging, we believe our ongoing margin and cost initiatives position us well to mitigate these effects. As such, the Board's full year expectations remain unchanged."

