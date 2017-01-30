Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Mazda Motor":
 Aktien      OS    


Mazda Motor December Global Production Rises, Despite Weak Japan




30.01.17 09:53
dpa-AFX


FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp.

(MZDAF.PK) reported Monday that its global production in December increased 4.5 percent year-on-year to 129,824 units.


Production in Japan dropped 1.5 percent, while overseas production increased 14.6 percent.


In the calendar year 2016, Mazda's global production grew 2.9 percent year-on-year to 1.59 million units. Production in Japan edged up 0.5 percent, and overseas production climbed 7.1 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,473 € 14,307 € 0,166 € +1,16% 30.01./14:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3868400007 854131 16,81 € 11,02 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,473 € +1,16%  13:33
Berlin 14,20 € +0,64%  13:09
Frankfurt 13,935 € +0,01%  09:15
Düsseldorf 13,94 € -0,11%  10:36
Stuttgart 13,966 € -0,20%  08:05
Hamburg 13,94 € -0,21%  08:11
München 13,94 € -0,36%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 15,24 $ -0,39%  26.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
541 Mazda, was wird aus dem Unte. 30.06.15
56 Mazda, Platz da (Nach oben). 08.11.12
6 Mein Auto spinnt ! Was mache. 07.05.03
1 Mal was anderes: MAZDA > B. 16.04.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...