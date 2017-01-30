Erweiterte Funktionen
Mazda Motor December Global Production Rises, Despite Weak Japan
30.01.17 09:53
dpa-AFX
FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp.
(MZDAF.PK) reported Monday that its global production in December increased 4.5 percent year-on-year to 129,824 units.
Production in Japan dropped 1.5 percent, while overseas production increased 14.6 percent.
In the calendar year 2016, Mazda's global production grew 2.9 percent year-on-year to 1.59 million units. Production in Japan edged up 0.5 percent, and overseas production climbed 7.1 percent.
