Mazda Motor December Global Production Rises, Despite Weak Japan

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp.



(MZDAF.PK) reported Monday that its global production in December increased 4.5 percent year-on-year to 129,824 units.

Production in Japan dropped 1.5 percent, while overseas production increased 14.6 percent.

In the calendar year 2016, Mazda's global production grew 2.9 percent year-on-year to 1.59 million units. Production in Japan edged up 0.5 percent, and overseas production climbed 7.1 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

